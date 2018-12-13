Canelo vs Fielding: Rocky Fielding does not get the 'credit' he deserves, says Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez

Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez and Rocky Fielding go head to head in New York this weekend

Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez has paid tribute to Rocky Fielding, insisting his opponent this weekend warrants more respect.

Liverpool's Fielding is defending his WBA super-middleweight title - live on Sky Sports from 11pm on Saturday - but enters the bout against the esteemed Canelo as a significant underdog.

Perhaps many don't give the credit to Fielding that he deserves, but he is a world champion for a reason Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez

"Perhaps many don't give the credit to Fielding that he deserves, but he is a world champion for a reason," Canelo said on Thursday at their press conference.

"I know the challenge that I have in front of me. I know I have a tough fight, but I like the challenge."

Canelo currently holds the WBA and WBC middleweight titles after a draw and a victory in two fights with Gennady Golovkin.

He has been beaten just once in 53 fights, by Floyd Mayweather in 2013, and will headline New York's Madison Square Garden for the first time against Fielding as he bids for a belt in a third weight division.

"This is another dream realised in my career," he said of the location.

Fielding, who beat Tyron Zeuge for his title earlier this year, said: "I've had setbacks, but kept positive and now my name is around [Madison Square Garden].

"No one gave me a chance in Germany [when I won my world title] and no one gives me a chance here. I've come here as a world champion."

Promoter Eddie Hearn said: "This is everything to Fielding. The opportunity of a lifetime. I promise plenty of ability, plenty of heart, and the will to win. He will give Canelo everything he can handle."

Fielding's trainer Jamie Moore added: "There's weight divisions for a reason. I admire Canelo's tenacity and his will to achieve greatness, but it's all about timing. This is the right time for Fielding."

Katie Taylor, who will defend her IBF and WBA lightweight titles against Eva Wahlstrom, said: "I'm really excited to fight at the iconic Madison Square Garden. I know Eva from the amateur days when we shared the ring on many occasions and she is a fantastic fighter. Somebody's 0 has got to go!"

