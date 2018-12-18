Whyte vs Chisora 2: David Haye says Derek Chisora will switch into 'beast mode' for Dillian Whyte fight

Derek Chisora is just days away from his rematch with Dillian Whyte

David Haye says Derek Chisora is ready to switch into 'beast mode' and has warned about his edgy mood ahead of the rematch with Dillian Whyte.

Derek is going to be there for 12 rounds, throwing bombs from the first round if needs be. It depends how much punishment both fighters can take. It depends how much power Dillian Whyte can take. Derek is throwing some big clusters of punches, and Dillian is also throwing big punches at the moment.

David Haye has been helping Chisora prepare for his second fight with Whyte

It's going to come down to a bit of a battle of attrition. Where Derek faded in the first fight, I believe he'll be able to maintain the crazy pace that he set for himself. When there's so much at stake, you want to be able to let your hands fly for 12 rounds. It's been fun watching him get fitter.

I've given him access to all of the team I had over the years, my physiotherapist, my nutritionist, my strength and conditioning coach, and he's been able to take what he wants. He still has his old team, but we've tried to get the best of everything, and he seems in a good place.

Derek isn't that guy you want to put in front of the cameras on fight week, because he's edgy, he's turned into beast mode. David Haye

Derek is very different to me. We both do the same sport, but we're very different animals. Derek is a little bit more emotional, more switched on in fight week than I am. I've always had the ability to sit in front of the cameras all week, and not let it faze me, whereas Derek isn't that guy you want to put in front of the cameras on fight week, because he's edgy, he's turned into beast mode. I can switch mine on as I walk to the ring. That's where we're very different.

Hopefully the experience of him throwing the game-plan out of the window in the first fight and it not going exactly as he wanted it to, he will have realised okay maybe I need to start listening to [trainer] Don Charles, and doing what he recommends. If he does do that, if he can stick to a game-plan, it really makes a difference, because that's what you train for.

I feel there's going to be a stoppage in the fight. Both fighters are in better condition than they were the first time when there wasn't a knockout. Now the guys have got more in the tank, they are going to throw more shots. Their chins aren't going to be any better than they were in the first fight. If anything they are going to be worse, so I definitely feel it's going to be a knockout. The heat that Derek's bringing, the condition he's in, I definitely feel there's going to be a stoppage.

