Whyte vs Chisora 2: Joseph Parker keeps alive hopes of Dillian Whyte rematch after comeback win

Joseph Parker stopped Alexander Flores in the third round in New Zealand

Joseph Parker produced a ruthless knockout win over Alexander Flores to keep alive his hopes of a rematch with Dillian Whyte.

The former WBO heavyweight champion ended the year with a victory following back-to-back points defeats to Anthony Joshua and Whyte and has targeted another major fight in Britain in the near future.

Parker swiftly ended the fight after Flores wilted to the canvas

Parker displayed more aggression from the opening bell, repeatedly targeting the body of Flores, and was warned for a low blow as he continued his spiteful assault in the second round.

Another of Parker's shots seemed to stray near the belt line in the third, but he piled on more punches to send Flores sinking to the canvas where he complained to the referee.

Parker paid little attention as a big right hand dropped Flores again and the fight was quickly waved off.

Discussing another Whyte fight, Parker had told Sky Sports: "I would love to. Listen, my hand is up for it.

"Hopefully he can take care of business and fight the fights that he wants, and then when he's ready, let's get it on."

