Anthony Joshua questions whether Deontay Wilder will take the risk of an undisputed title fight

Anthony Joshua has reiterated his desire to fight Deontay Wilder next

Anthony Joshua has questioned whether Deontay Wilder needs large financial reward to take the risk of an undisputed title fight at Wembley.

The British star wants to fight Wilder at the national stadium for all the world heavyweight titles in his next scheduled bout on April 13.

But Joshua is waiting to see if Wilder will put his WBC title and unbeaten record at stake in a battle between two of the division's most dangerous punchers.

"I think it's the risk and reward factor," said Joshua. "When you look at the situation, it's a big risk and the reward has to outweigh your risk, I think in their eyes. I think that's all it comes down to with these guys.

"It's quite interesting. I've started to notice there is a lot of tension that has been building up with their camp and the fight in itself, watching what we've been achieving.

Wilder retained WBC belt after split decision draw with Tyson Fury this month

"I feel like they come to a stage now where it's not just about the fight, it's personal. I feel they are probably the things that are holding up the fight, because if it was just purely about the fight, then we would have made it happen. But it's more about who's dodging who, who's this, who's that."

Wilder holds a destructive record, with 39 knockouts in 40 wins, and just the solitary draw to Tyson Fury this month, but Joshua was quick to dismiss suggestions that his trainer Robert McCracken has raised concerns about the Alabama man.

I'll say it, it's no problem, I'll fight Wilder and I'll probably knock him out as well. Anthony Joshua

"McCracken doesn't fight for me, he trains me," said Joshua. "For me, Wilder's style is not an issue. Wilder's boxing ability is not an issue. It's not so much about what someone said on my behalf.

"I'll say it, it's no problem, I'll fight Wilder and I'll probably knock him out as well. That's future, but the main thing is I'll fight Wilder."

Promoter Eddie Hearn admitted that negotiations with Wilder's team were more positive after they recently resumed, although a rematch with Tyson Fury is also an option for 'The Bronze Bomber.'

"Better than last time," said Hearn. "We're talking, but I don't know what they are going to decide to do. He's always said 'one face, one king,' that's been his moniker. You can't say that and not even try and make the fight.

"The rematch is a big fight, but it's about legacy and what you actually want.

"It's really what matters to them. What matters to us, is for him to be undisputed heavyweight champion of the world. If that matters to them, then these talks will get serious."

