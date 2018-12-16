Alvarez vs Fielding: Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez stopped Rocky Fielding in the third round in New York

Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez completed a clinical stoppage win over Rocky Fielding in the third round to claim the WBA 'regular' super-middleweight title in New York.

The Mexican star stepped up in weight to challenge Fielding, who was floored in every round before the fight was waved off, as Alvarez claimed a version of a world title in a third division.

The Mexican made an aggressive start to the fight

Fielding was making the first defence of the belt he won by stoppage against Tyron Zeuge in July and the Liverpudlian was troubled by a sustained body assault from the start at Madison Square Garden.

In the opening round, Fielding had attempted to take the centre of the ring, but was soon sent to his knees by a crunching shot to the ribs from Alvarez, and had to withstand more heavy punishment before the bell.

Canelo's right hand breaches the guard

With Alvarez digging in more body shots, Fielding bravely stood and traded in the second, only to be sent back down to the canvas by another punch under his elbows.

Fielding tried to answer with his own flurries in the third, but Alvarez packed too much power as a right hook dropped the Liverpudlian heavily and the referee mercifully called a halt after he was floored again by a left hook to the body.

Fielding was floored on four occasions at Madison Square Garden

"Fortunately for me, he came to attack, and that was the error he made, but I did my thing in there," said Alvarez.

"That was the plan in the gym, that was the plan to hit the body, then move up and that's the result, you see the result here.

"I felt good, I felt strong, I didn't have to dehydrate myself to make weight."