Whyte vs Chisora 2: Alexander Povetkin keen to fight Dillian Whyte or Derek Chisora next year

Alexander Povetkin is interested in fighting Dillian Whyte or Derek Chisora in the UK next year.

Book Whyte vs Chisora 2 online here

Watch Whyte vs Chisora 2 online here

Russian contender Povetkin brutally beat David Price in Cardiff earlier this year before losing to Anthony Joshua at Wembley with the world heavyweight title at stake.

Povetkin is now 39 years old - with two defeats, to Wladimir Klitschko and Joshua, in 36 fights - but still has the appetite for a major outing.

1:32 Joshua expects Chisora to 'whoop' Whyte Joshua expects Chisora to 'whoop' Whyte

His plan, Sky Sports were told, is to return in March or April with the UK, Russia or the USA possible locations.

Povetkin's interest in meeting Whyte or Chisora, who settle their grudge on Saturday live on Sky Sports Box Office, could bring him back to British soil for a third consecutive time.

His interest in boxing in the first quarter of 2019 makes him an option for the undercard at Wembley on April 13, when Joshua is next expected to fight.

14:03 Behind the scenes in both Whyte and Chisora's training camps Behind the scenes in both Whyte and Chisora's training camps

🙌Papi De La Prediction PPV! @Davidthewhiter1 talks about sparring @DillianWhyte and makes his prediction for #WhyteChisora2 👊 pic.twitter.com/vX8Zjx6yKQ — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) December 17, 2018

Whyte had challenged Povetkin earlier in 2018 and was ringside on the night that Povetkin beat Price and Joshua outpointed Joseph Parker in April.

"[Povetkin] is a good, strong fighter but I know what you have to do to beat him," Whyte said at the time. "You just need a good, strong jab and you beat Povetkin all day.

"I'd fight him next. I just told him. He said he'd fight me next. [Promoter Eddie Hearn] said he'd make it."

Povetkin, as mandatory challenger to the WBA title, instead took on Joshua but was stopped in seven rounds.

Watch Dillian Whyte vs Derek Chisora 2, from The O2, London, on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Box Office, from 6pm. Book it via your Sky remote or book it online here.

Even if you aren't a Sky TV subscriber you can book and watch it at skysports.com/boxofficelive.