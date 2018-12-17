Whyte vs Chisora 2: Dillian Whyte laughs off Anthony Joshua's prediction

2:23 Dillian Whyte says a rematch against Anthony Joshua is inevitable and he is happy to be patient. Dillian Whyte says a rematch against Anthony Joshua is inevitable and he is happy to be patient.

Dillian Whyte remains confident he will receive another fight with Anthony Joshua and laughed off his British rival's support for Derek Chisora ahead of their rematch.

Whyte has been preparing for his second heavyweight battle with Chisora on Saturday night, live on Sky Sports Box Office, and Joshua will be joining the packed out crowd at The O2.

Whyte is among a number of potential opponents for Joshua in 2019, with WBC champion Deontay Wilder heading a shortlist that also includes Jarrell Miller and Oleksandr Usyk, but 'The Body Snatcher' believes a second fight with AJ is inevitable in the near future.

1:32 Anthony Joshua expects Derek Chisora to gain revenge and beat Dillian Whyte in Saturday's rematch. Anthony Joshua expects Derek Chisora to gain revenge and beat Dillian Whyte in Saturday's rematch.

"I can't bank on what he's doing, I've got to focus on my own career," Whyte told Sky Sports News.

"It would be great if we could get the rematch on, but it's only a matter of time.

"They're mates, but I bet he said it with a stupid smile on his face." Dillian Whyte

"There's only six or seven top guys around and I have consistently proved I am of that level and I am the one getting better and better. It's only a matter of time."

Joshua has already aimed a verbal jab at Whyte by urging Chisora to 'whoop' his 'enemy', although the Brixton man gave a dismissive response to this pre-fight prediction.

"They're both Finchley boys and they're mates, but I bet he said it with a stupid smile on his face," he said.

"It's cool though. Listen, I've been fighting all my life, climbing this hill my whole life, and I'm not looking for sympathy.

Joshua and Whyte met back in December 2015

"I don't care, people can say what they want. I think when I boxed him [Joshua] there were 50 people on a panel and I think everyone picked me to get knocked out in the first round.

"And I almost knocked him out in the second. It is what it is. He can say what he wants. I'm easy, I'm nice and I train hard. I am ready.

"Nothing great comes easy. If it comes easy everybody would be doing it."

14:03 Sky Sports News went behind the scenes in both Dillian Whyte and Derek Chisora's training camps just days before fight week got started. Sky Sports News went behind the scenes in both Dillian Whyte and Derek Chisora's training camps just days before fight week got started.

