Whyte vs Chisora 2: Dillian Whyte and Derek Chisora warned by British Boxing Board of Control

Dillian Whyte and Derek Chisora clashed at press conference for their first fight

Dillian Whyte and Derek Chisora are "fully aware" of what conduct is expected by the British Boxing Board of Control as the heavyweight rivals are reunited in fight week.

The British duo were embroiled in a fiery confrontation before Whyte's points win in December 2016 and will meet again in a rematch this Saturday night at The O2, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

Book Whyte vs Chisora 2 online here

Watch Whyte vs Chisora 2 online here

With Whyte and Chisora due to cross paths again at Thursday's press conference, the BBBofC have already made their feelings known to both fighters.

0:52 Chisora has vowed to deliver an explosive fight with Whyte Chisora has vowed to deliver an explosive fight with Whyte

Robert Smith, General Secretary of the BBBofC, told Sky Sports: "They are fully aware what we expect already."

Asked about precautions at the press conference, Smith added: "They are all very aware what we require."

Chisora was fined £25,000 and handed a suspended two-year ban, which has now expired, after hurling a table at Whyte in front of the watching media.

Chisora was disciplined after sparking chaotic scenes in Manchester

The Board confirmed that 'strict action' will again be taken if either fighter breaks their code of conduct in the coming days.

Chisora's new manager David Haye has also been on the receiving end of disciplinary action from the BBBoC, who fined him £25,000 for his behaviour and comments ahead of his first fight with Tony Bellew.

Watch Dillian Whyte vs Derek Chisora 2, from The O2, London, on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Box Office, from 6pm. Book it via your Sky remote or book it online here.

Even if you aren't a Sky TV subscriber you can book and watch it at skysports.com/boxofficelive.