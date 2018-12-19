Whyte vs Chisora 2: Dillian Whyte has adopted a different mindset after being seconds from defeat

Dillian Whyte survived a close scare in his last fight

Dillian Whyte was just seconds from defeat in his last fight and has told Sky Sports about staying calm in a crisis, dropping weight for Derek Chisora, and improving for Anthony Joshua.

A career-best victory for Whyte had nearly slipped from his grasp in July as he took a knee during a final-round assault from Joseph Parker, but the Brixton man fought through a dazed fog to hear the final bell, earning a unanimous points win at The O2.

Whyte returns to the same venue for Saturday's rematch with Chisora, live on Sky Sports Box Office, and reveals how he became mentally and physically stronger after that close scare.

Whyte faces Derek Chisora in a rematch on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Box Office

What did you learn from your last fight?

I just learned to be patient and control my emotion and take my time, to be honest. I just learned to realise the difference of where the fight is, and what's going on.

I learned a lot, because Parker was taking the distance away and he wasn't fighting the whole round. He was fighting the last 30 seconds of the last minute of the round.

How do you look back on that final round?

I got off the floor in the 12th round, and did what I had to do.

The [Joshua] fight before that, when I got hurt, I didn't know what to do. I tried to fight and tried to out-tough it, but as you can see, I took a knee and regrouped, which is what champions do.

Were you tired or hurt?

It's no point making excuses. I got hit with a punch, and I got hurt, and I took a knee. I was tired, but he threw a punch. He threw a punch, it landed. I made a technical mistake. Dillian Whyte

What positives do you take from the fight?

I realised I'm a lot more fitter than what I think I am, because even with the chest infection, the rib and the hand [injuries]. I came in at 18st 6[lbs] or 18st 7[lbs], and I was still able to fight at a high pace.

Imagine if I come in under 17 and-a-half stone, 17st 8[lbs], 17st 6[lbs].

Will you be lighter for the Chisora fight?

I'm definitely going to be lighter than I was for the Parker fight, 100 per cent. Dillian Whyte

What are you expecting from Derek in the rematch?

I don't think Derek Chisora even knows. I think they have been working on a game-plan, and he's going to do something completely different. He says he's coming to war, but I know from experience when someone says that, they are going to come and do something else. Let's see.

Chisora has teamed up with David Haye ahead of his second fight with Whyte

I'll just make sure everything is a bit more fine-tuned, a bit more efficient, and my concentration level is better. Just take certain strengths away from him, that he thinks he might have.

Can your raise your standards even higher for Anthony Joshua?

In life, it's important to learn. You have to keep learning. Only ignorant and arrogant people don't keep learning. That's just my mindset. I'm obsessed with progression. I don't want to be perfect, I just want to keep progressing.

When you're on the top, there's only one place you can go, and that's down. I'm still climbing and hopefully I'll keep climbing for the rest of my career.

