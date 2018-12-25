Quiz: Anthony Joshua, 'Canelo' Alvarez, Tyson Fury and more feature in our boxing quiz of 2018

The cap fits Canelo, but does the bumper quiz suit you?

Anthony Joshua, 'Canelo' Alvarez, Tyson Fury and more feature in our boxing quiz as we look back at another eventful 12 months in the sport.

Fight fans can test their knowledge with 25 questions about some of the biggest names and most notable nights in boxing over the last 12 months.

Are you an undisputed champion, or will you be painfully exposed in our boxing quiz? Try it now...