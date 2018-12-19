Whyte vs Chisora: Tom Little confident he will stop David Price in six

Tom Little is confident he will beat David Price

Tom Little has predicted a knockout win over David Price within six rounds as he is braced for a wild heavyweight firefight at The O2.

The 31-year-old Hatfield man will face Price on the undercard of Dillian Whyte's rematch with Derek Chisora on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Box Office, and defeat would seriously dent the ambitions of both fighters.

As a former British and Commonwealth champion, Price has more experience at a higher level, but Little believes he can end the fight early if he draws the Liverpudlian into a high-risk shootout.

"Listen, if he was here, bless him I like David, but we could fight, now no problem," Little told Sky Sports.

"If he's got brains, he'll keep his boxing skill, but I'm there for a fight. You might as well pull me out in the car park. Anywhere from the ankle up, he's getting it.

"Attributes wise, he's got enough to stand me on my head, but unfortunately he's been shown not to bring it to the ring. I'm going to get in there and make the best account of myself.

"I've never been more confident going into a fight that I'm going to do this inside six."

David Price comes to The O2 on the end of two consecutive losses

Little is keen to fight a number of his other British rivals, including David Allen, but admits he must firstly display his battling spirit against Price.

"I wouldn't disrespect David by looking past him, but get this one out of the way, there's plenty of names for me to shoot at domestically.

"There's Dave Allen, there's plenty there. Operation David Price and we'll look after that afterwards. Bombs away, that's all I can say.

"He can punch. I'm not noted that much as a puncher, but I guarantee anyone. If I hit them on the chin, they go over. We'll swing it out and I know my heart will lead me further than his."

Tale of the Tape - Price v Little

