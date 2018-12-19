Whyte vs Chisora 2: Derek Chisora to hunt and pound Dillian Whyte

2:43 Derek Chisora says Dillian Whyte has no weapons to bother him Derek Chisora says Dillian Whyte has no weapons to bother him

Derek Chisora has promised to "hunt and pound" Dillian Whyte before taking things out of the judges' hands with a destructive knockout finish.

The pair sharpened their tools at the public workout ahead of Saturday's mouth-watering heavyweight showdown at The O2, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

Whyte, who sits on the brink of a world title shot, is refusing to get caught up in a verbal tirade with his rival, while Chisora is once again ready to go to war.

"We have trained hard for this fight and there's only one way we are going, we will enter for war," the Finchley powerhouse said.

"Right from the get-go, run over to his side, start pounding him [Whyte] down. I am going to pound him, pound him, pound him. I am going to pound you, pound you and pound you down.

"It doesn't matter what he's done. Remember what I said, he can't hurt me. He hasn't got a powerful shot that bothers me. I am going to find this guy, hunt him down and beat him up.

"I am born-again, I have a new manager and a new training regime and I am just loving life. For me, it has all gone just great

"We have to knock him out, we don't want to leave it to the judges. We are coming there with a knockout mentality, no points, nothing else. I have to knock this guy out for my fans, the War Chisora fans."

'The Body Snatcher' will gladly meet his nemesis head on, but has no concerns about running out of stamina down the stretch.

"We've worked on a few new things and have improved in every area. I've always been consistent in the last few years," the Brixton heavyweight said.

Dillian Whyte trains during the media workout

"The first time we fought was my second ever 12-rounder and the first time I got stopped. I didn't' know what my conditioning would be like. Now I've been there and done it and the rounds experience showed in my last fight, I was put down in the last round but got up to see it through.

"Good luck to his hunt and pound. He's starting to sound a lot like David Haye these days.

"Chisora can say what he wants. The last time I was 27-years old and was a madman, I just wanted to punch his head in. Donkeys do what donkeys do, stand in fields and eat hay."

