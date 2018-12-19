Whyte vs Chisora 2: Charlie Edwards has total belief in winning WBC flyweight title at The O2

1:36 Charlie Edwards has warned Cristofer Rosales that he is a 'very dangerous' fighter Charlie Edwards has warned Cristofer Rosales that he is a 'very dangerous' fighter

Charlie Edwards is supremely confident he will take the WBC belt from Cristofer Rosales as he makes a second attempt to win a world title at The O2.

The 25-year-old challenges WBC flyweight champion Rosales on the undercard of Dillian Whyte's rematch with Derek Chisora on Saturday night, live on Sky Sports Box Office, over two years since he suffered a late stoppage in an IBF title fight against John Riel Casimero.

With coach Grant Smith overseeing his latest training camp, Edwards insists he is relishing another opportunity to prove himself at the highest level this weekend.

Edwards is delighted with his preparations under new coach Grant Smith

"Yeah, I'm ready," said Edwards. "I've done everything. I've left no stone unturned, and me and my coach we've perfected a game-plan, and I believe I will take that WBC belt on Saturday night.

"I'm in the best place I've ever been, mentally, emotionally and physically. With all of those things going together, it makes me a very dangerous fighter.

Rosales defended WBC belt with a knockout win over Paddy Barnes in August

"Very happy with my new coach, Grant Smith, he's given me everything, he's made my training and my training camp so easy.

"I've had top-notch sparring, brought sparring partners over who are very similar styles. I just can't wait.

"Saturday night, it's 'and the new'."

