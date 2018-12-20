Whyte vs Chisora 2: Dillian Whyte cautions Jarrell 'Big Baby' Miller

Dillian Whyte has told Jarrell ‘Big Baby’ Miller to “stay away” from him, and promoter Eddie Hearn has warned there is “serious beef” between the pair.

Unbeaten American contender Miller will be ringside on Saturday when Whyte re-matches Derek Chisora, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

"Jarrell has said things to Dillian that didn't go down well at all," Hearn told Sky Sports. "[Their relationship] isn't pleasant."

Whyte expanded: "As long as [Miller] stays away from me, we are cool. If he gets in my face and insults me, then something serious will happen. That I can guarantee.

"I haven't got bad blood towards him. But he has said things. If it's on, it's on.

"If he disrespects me, I will hurt him badly."

Hearn added: "I don't want Jarrell disrupting Dillian because I want Dillian to focus on Chisora. So I told Jarrell that - whether he listens or not is another story."

Whyte hopes that a second victory over Chisora could springboard him into a world heavyweight title shot against Anthony Joshua on April 13 at Wembley. However, WBC champion Deontay Wilder remains Joshua's preferred opponent and talks are ongoing.

'Big Baby' or Luis Ortiz could therefore be options for Whyte, should every major world title be wrapped up in a bout between Joshua and Wilder.

"I love the 'Big Baby' fight because there's serious beef," Hearn said.

But Whyte is the No 1 ranked contender with the WBO and the WBC although neither organisation has made him the mandatory challenger to the titles held by Joshua and Wilder respectively.

"We've been trying to become mandatory for a while," Whyte said. "We've been doing our thing behind the scenes, so let's see."

Hearn explained: "[The WBO mandatory] isn't due until the end of next year.

"The WBC could order him against Dominic Breazeale in an eliminator.

"From a tactical point of view, the Breazeale fight would make Whyte mandatory [to Wilder's title].

"But Whyte vs Miller is a big fight. We'd do it in the UK."

It was confirmed, if Joshua cannot agree a fight with Wilder, Whyte is a contender to rematch his old rival at Wembley on April 13.

"He's hoping to win on Saturday and go straight into the Wembley fight. But anything could happen - he could lose, he could get injured," Hearn said on Wednesday. "So we can't say that [Joshua vs Whyte] will definitely happen.

"But if [Joshua] can't fight Wilder or Tyson Fury, we look to the winner of [Whyte vs Chisora] and say: 'that's probably where our opponent will come from'."

Joshua, later in 2019, could debut in the United States and 'Big Baby', who he had a bust-up with at a press conference earlier this year, is an option.

"I'd like the American debut to be against Wilder, but if not, fighting in New York against a New Yorker with a big mouth would make a lot of sense," Hearn said earlier this week.

