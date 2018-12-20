Whyte vs Chisora 2: Dillian Whyte tells Derek Chisora he will suffer punishing defeat at The O2

1:08 Dillian Whyte and Derek Chisora had plenty to say in press conference face-off Dillian Whyte and Derek Chisora had plenty to say in press conference face-off

Dillian Whyte has warned Derek Chisora that he is a "different animal" and predicted a punishing defeat for his British rival in their rematch.

The heavyweight duo traded more taunts at their final press conference before they share the ring again on Saturday night at The O2, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

Book Whyte vs Chisora 2 online here

Watch Whyte vs Chisora 2 online here

The British rivals will share the ring again on Saturday night at The O2

Whyte battled his way to a split decision win over Chisora in December 2016, but 'The Body Snatcher' is confident he will produce a more emphatic victory in their second fight.

"Derek will see how strong I am," said Whyte. "I'm used to people trying to get into my head. I don't think even Derek himself knows what he is doing.

"I've had good learning fights and there's still a lot more to come - I'll fight anybody.

"I'll do whatever it takes to get the win, I conserve my energy, I'm relaxed.

"There will be blood on Saturday night."

2:45 Chisora says he's in peak condition for Whyte after David Haye's help in training Chisora says he's in peak condition for Whyte after David Haye's help in training

New manager David Haye has been assisting the preparations for Chisora, who joked about avoiding a repeat of his table throwing antics at their first press conference before delivering his own pre-fight promise.

"My good friend David put me through my paces," said Chisora.

"The tables are screwed down so I can't move them! I won't do that anymore.

"Our game-plan is to bite the gum shield, seek and destroy."

3:28 Whyte says Chisora cannot get under his skin with any pre-fight comments Whyte says Chisora cannot get under his skin with any pre-fight comments

Asked if he will be targeting a knockout, Chisora added: "I can't afford [to rely on] the judges. I will pound him, hit him, pound him, hit him."

But Whyte insists he is a much-improved fighter over the last two years, coming off recent victories over Lucas Browne and Joseph Parker, and intends to finally end their rivalry.

"Let Derek do all the talking, you will see on fight night," said Whyte. "There's a different animal in front of him this time."

Watch Dillian Whyte vs Derek Chisora 2, from The O2, London, on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Box Office, from 6pm. Book it via your Sky remote or book it online here.

Even if you aren't a Sky TV subscriber you can book and watch it at skysports.com/boxofficelive.