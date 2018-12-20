Whyte vs Chisora 2: David Price hopes victory over Tom Little will put him on path to another big fight

David Price faces Tom Little at The O2 on Saturday night

David Price is 'ready to rock' as he believes victory over Tom Little will allow him to pursue his own plans for another big name fight.

The Liverpudlian battles Little on the undercard for Dillian Whyte's rematch with Derek Chisora, live on Sky Sports Box Office, with Price hoping to put his career back on track after two defeats in 2018.

Following a brave knockout loss to Alexander Povetkin, he was hampered by an arm injury in a stoppage loss to Sergey Kuzmin, but the fully fit 35-year-old intends to end the year with an impressive win.

Tom Little poses a good threat, so we've taken him seriously and we're ready to get in there, and ready to rock really. David Price

"I'm over that [injury]," Price told Sky Sports. "Started using that about six weeks ago, so that's fine.

"Trained well, had a good camp. Tom Little poses a good threat, so we've taken him seriously and we're ready to get in there, and ready to rock really.

"It's of the utmost importance that I win, so it's a massive fight for me."

Price hopes to continue the rebuilding process with a few more victories, but is confident he can earn another major bout in the top division.

"Like I said before to Eddie Hearn, there is that many big names out there now, they are always looking for a dance partner. I can accept that I will be going in as the opponent in some of these situations.

"What I do I want to do, for as long as possible, I want to be taking fights that at least on paper are more in my favour than the other fighter, and that hasn't been the case, the last two fights. I think this is the case in this fight, I favour myself over Tom.

Price held his own against Sergey Kuzmin until he aggravated an arm injury

"You can going into fights saying 'oh, I believe I'm going to win,' but the reality is - you're fighting undefeated up and coming prospects who you've been brought in for them to win against.

"It's a numbers game, it's a business, boxing. I want to try and play that game for maybe two or three fights, build a bit of momentum and then when a big fight does present itself, I'll be in the best possible frame of mind, and give myself the best opportunity to win."

