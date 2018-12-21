Ted Cheeseman targets European title at The O2 on February 2

Ted Cheeseman can become European champion on February 2

Ted Cheeseman will challenge Sergio Garcia for the European super-welterweight belt at The O2 on February 2, live on Sky Sports.

The unbeaten 23-year-old defeated Asinia Byfield on points to become British champion in October, and now targets the European title on an exciting bill featuring Craig Richards' grudge fight with Jake Ball and the return of Lawrence Okolie.

Book Whyte vs Chisora 2 online here

Watch Whyte vs Chisora 2 online here

Londoner Cheeseman wants to settle his own feud with Liverpudlian Anthony Fowler in the future, but must firstly overcome Spanish belt holder Garcia, who is unbeaten in 28 fights.

Terms agreed with @maravillabox for @Ted_MRFISHER_ to challenge European Champion Sergio Garcia on Feb 2 @TheO2 - full show details announced soon #thebigcheese 🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/yglkLsA7Ou — Eddie Hearn (@EddieHearn) December 20, 2018

Unbeaten cruiserweight Okolie will be back in action, with an opponent to be announced, as he continues his rise up the rankings after collecting the British and Commonwealth belts.

'Spider' Richards and Ball will finally settle their differences following the late withdrawal of 'The Blade' from a light-heavyweight fight in October.

Lawrence Okolie returns to the ring at The O2

Felix Cash also targets the Commonwealth middleweight title as the unbeaten 25-year-old takes on Nigerian Abolaji Rasheed.

Watch Dillian Whyte vs Derek Chisora 2, from The O2, London, on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Box Office, from 6pm. Book it via your Sky remote or book it online here.

Even if you aren't a Sky TV subscriber you can book and watch it at skysports.com/boxofficelive.