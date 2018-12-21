Whyte vs Chisora 2: Bust-up after heavyweight rivals weigh in

1:14 Whyte and Chisora looked in tremendous shape as they went head to head Whyte and Chisora looked in tremendous shape as they went head to head

Dillian Whyte and Derek Chisora were involved in an angry confrontation after their weigh-in on Friday.

Book Whyte vs Chisora 2 online here

Watch Whyte vs Chisora 2 online here

The heavyweight rivals and their entourages had to be separated backstage after displaying muscled physiques on the scales, a day before their Sky Sports Box Office rematch.

Chisora, after a training camp overseen by new manager David Haye, was chiselled into impressive shape and Whyte matched him - both men weighed 17st 8lbs.

EXCLUSIVE: @DerekWarChisora was on the warpath backstage after today's weigh in 🥊



Sky customers book the fight here ► https://t.co/kvZ9YY9Juw

Non Sky customers book here ► https://t.co/3siY30LbiO pic.twitter.com/4xRpP1Pdb6 — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) December 21, 2018

There was an intense face-to-face, with Chisora masked by a Union Jack, before tensions rose.

Security were needed to intervene after the feuding heavyweights had left the stage.

Dillian Whyte

Derek Chisora

The weights represented proof that Whyte, who won the first fight, and Chisora, who seeks revenge, are in tip-top condition.

Whyte has shed 12lbs from his frame since beating Joseph Parker in his previous outing, and hit his self-imposed target of approximately "17-and-a-half stone" that he revealed to Sky Sports earlier this month.

Dillian Whyte's previous weigh-in results Whyte's weight The opponent When? 18st 6lbs 9oz Parker - 17st 4lbs July 2018 18st 2lbs 2oz Browne - 18st 11lbs 2oz March 2018 17st 10lbs Helenius - 17st 11lbs October 2017 17st 8lbs 5oz Chisora - 17st 12lbs 6oz December 2016 17st 9lbs Joshua - 17st 7lbs December 2015

Derek Chisora's previous weigh-in results Chisora's weight The opponent When? 17st 11lbs 7oz Takam - 17st 8lbs 3oz July 2018 18st 2lb Kabayel - 16st 13lb November 2017 17st 12lbs 6oz Whyte - 17st 8lbs 5oz December 2016 17st 9lbs Haye - 15st July 2012 17st 3lbs V Klitschko - 17st 6lbs February 2012

Chisora is three pounds lighter than when he knocked out Carlos Takam for his career-best result.

Two years ago when they first fought, Whyte was 17st 8lbs and Chisora was 17st 12lbs.

Watch Dillian Whyte vs Derek Chisora 2, from The O2, London, on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Box Office, from 6pm. Book it via your Sky remote or book it online here. Even if you aren't a Sky TV subscriber you can book and watch it at skysports.com/boxofficelive.