Whyte vs Chisora 2: Bust-up after heavyweight rivals weigh in
By James Dielhenn
Last Updated: 21/12/18 3:06pm
Dillian Whyte and Derek Chisora were involved in an angry confrontation after their weigh-in on Friday.
Book Whyte vs Chisora 2 online here
Watch Whyte vs Chisora 2 online here
The heavyweight rivals and their entourages had to be separated backstage after displaying muscled physiques on the scales, a day before their Sky Sports Box Office rematch.
Chisora, after a training camp overseen by new manager David Haye, was chiselled into impressive shape and Whyte matched him - both men weighed 17st 8lbs.
EXCLUSIVE: @DerekWarChisora was on the warpath backstage after today's weigh in 🥊— Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) December 21, 2018
Sky customers book the fight here ► https://t.co/kvZ9YY9Juw
Non Sky customers book here ► https://t.co/3siY30LbiO pic.twitter.com/4xRpP1Pdb6
There was an intense face-to-face, with Chisora masked by a Union Jack, before tensions rose.
Security were needed to intervene after the feuding heavyweights had left the stage.
EXPLAINED! @DillianWhyte @DerekWarChisora @MrDavidHaye give their version of events after the weigh-in confrontation https://t.co/Hxpv4PLIOv pic.twitter.com/dhKdH5y29P— Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) December 21, 2018
The weights represented proof that Whyte, who won the first fight, and Chisora, who seeks revenge, are in tip-top condition.
Whyte has shed 12lbs from his frame since beating Joseph Parker in his previous outing, and hit his self-imposed target of approximately "17-and-a-half stone" that he revealed to Sky Sports earlier this month.
Dillian Whyte's previous weigh-in results
|Whyte's weight
|The opponent
|When?
|18st 6lbs 9oz
|Parker - 17st 4lbs
|July 2018
|18st 2lbs 2oz
|Browne - 18st 11lbs 2oz
|March 2018
|17st 10lbs
|Helenius - 17st 11lbs
|October 2017
|17st 8lbs 5oz
|Chisora - 17st 12lbs 6oz
|December 2016
|17st 9lbs
|Joshua - 17st 7lbs
|December 2015
Derek Chisora's previous weigh-in results
|Chisora's weight
|The opponent
|When?
|17st 11lbs 7oz
|Takam - 17st 8lbs 3oz
|July 2018
|18st 2lb
|Kabayel - 16st 13lb
|November 2017
|17st 12lbs 6oz
|Whyte - 17st 8lbs 5oz
|December 2016
|17st 9lbs
|Haye - 15st
|July 2012
|17st 3lbs
|V Klitschko - 17st 6lbs
|February 2012
Chisora is three pounds lighter than when he knocked out Carlos Takam for his career-best result.
Two years ago when they first fought, Whyte was 17st 8lbs and Chisora was 17st 12lbs.
Watch Dillian Whyte vs Derek Chisora 2, from The O2, London, on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Box Office, from 6pm. Book it via your Sky remote or book it online here. Even if you aren't a Sky TV subscriber you can book and watch it at skysports.com/boxofficelive.