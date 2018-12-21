Whyte vs Chisora 2: Weigh-in row explained by Dillian Whyte and Derek Chisora

Dillian Whyte, Derek Chisora and David Haye have explained their part in the incident following Friday’s weigh-in.

Heavyweight rivals Whyte and Chisora impressively hit the 17st 8lbs mark before they were separated backstage as tensions escalated.

But what really happened?

Dillian Whyte's version of events…

"The usual antics. When we were face-to-face he didn't say anything. When we got [backstage] he started chucking insults at my brother and other members of my team.

"He said that he's going to 'get them' after the fight. And he's done that before.

"It sparked a kerfuffle, nothing more. I'm calm, relaxed, smiling.

"With Chisora you have to expect certain things. He feels like he has to do something."

Asked if Chisora had lost his cool, Whyte replied: "You can never underestimate what this man is thinking in his head."

Derek Chisora's version of events…

"I was just having fun with Dillian, then some fat guy that he rolls with decided to say something.

"It kicked off, from there.

"I was chilled, they were the ones hyping up. Dillian tried to push past and have a fight, for no reason."

Asked if he was angered, Chisora responded: "Not from my side. Maybe from their side. I'm chilled. I'm easy going.

"I'm about to blow up their bubble."

David Haye's version of events…

"Emotions run high. They both have big teams. Something happened behind the stage.

"It shows the intensity and ferocity that both fighters have.

"They both went through separate exits but met in the middle, and nobody wants to back down or show any signs of weakness.

"If one walks towards the other, neither are going to turn right and walk out. They will walk right at each other, and that's basically what happened.

"This has been bubbling underneath.

"They have both seen each other, and both know that the other is in the shape of their life."

