Dillian Whyte wants to face Anthony Joshua next

Whyte knocked out Derek Chisora last weekend to stake his claim for a second fight against Joshua, who is due to defend his WBA 'super', IBF and WBO belts at Wembley on April 13.

But Joshua's priority of agreeing an undisputed heavyweight title fight against WBC champion Deontay Wilder remains a barrier for Whyte, and was the cause of a post-fight dispute between the old rivals.

Speaking on Soccer AM, Whyte again spoke of his desire for another battle with Joshua, but suggested the unified champion's team recognise he is a much-improved fighter since his seventh-round stoppage loss three years ago.

"We've been trying to make the fight behind the scenes for a while. We've been trying to speak. We were meant to hear after Wilder and Tyson Fury, what's happening, but we've heard nothing," he said.

Asked why it is not happening, Whyte replied: "I don't know, this is a business, and he's thinking Dillian is a potential problem, there's other easier paydays out there, so let's see.

"It will happen eventually but I think it should happen now, because I'm in a good place now. Last time we fought I had a lot of issues, injuries and stuff, and I almost nailed him last time. I think he's seen my power is returning, I'm getting in better physical shape, I'm much more composed, as crazy as I was a couple years ago!

"He might want to fight, I want to fight, but I think his team is looking at it thinking: 'You know what, we don't need this Dillian Whyte smoke right now'.

"I want to fight Joshua, we've got history, this would be the third time. He's won one, I've won one. This would be the decider."

Whyte also inferred that Joshua, Tyson Fury and Wilder's route to a world-title fight was simpler than his own.

Asked if he was frustrated at not being mentioned in the same breath as the three, Whyte said: "I'm not bothered, I just keep fighting and doing my thing, I don't get caught up in all of this, but if you look at my string of opponents, last five or six, and I haven't fought for a world title.

"If you look at Joshua's six opponents before he fought for the world title, Wilder's six opponents before the world title, Tyson's six opponents. The guys I fought and the guys they fought, it's the difference between night and day.

"They can only avoid me for so long. It's only a matter of time."