Liam Smith links up with Eddie Hearn's Matchroom Boxing

Former world champion Liam Smith has joined Matchroom Boxing

Liam Smith has agreed a three-fight promotional deal with Eddie Hearn's Matchroom Boxing.

The 30-year-old Liverpudlian, a former WBO super-welterweight champion, has linked up with Hearn after amicably parting company with Frank Warren and Queensberry Promotions, and will make his debut for Matchroom Boxing in Liverpool on March 30.

Smith claimed the WBO belt with a 2015 knockout victory over John Thompson, making two successful defences before his reign was ended by a stoppage loss to Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez.

Smith previously held the WBO super-welterweight belt

He was unable to reclaim the belt in July last year, losing on points to current WBO king Jaime Munguia, and his career will now be guided by Hearn.

"First and foremost, I just want to say a massive thank you to Frank for everything he has done for my career," said Smith.

"It was under Frank I won the world title and challenged twice more for the belt, and I'll always be very appreciative.

"It's a little bittersweet to be moving on, but I just felt that at this stage of my career a change would serve me well and I'm happy to be joining a great stable in Matchroom."

Promoter Eddie Hearn said: "I'm delighted to welcome Liam to the team. Liam is the only brother we haven't worked with and I feel he has plenty of big fights left in the tank.

"He has only ever lost at elite level against 'Canelo' and Munguia, and has boxed on a huge stage and platform in the US.

"He will return to Liverpool on March 30 as he sets out to try and regain a world super-welterweight title later this year."

Liam and his three brothers have all enjoyed success in the sport

Adam Smith, Head of Sky Sports Boxing, said: "Liam has always been involved in exciting fights and we look forward to covering the next stage of his career on Sky Sports."

"His brothers Callum, Stephen and Paul have supplied a number of memorable nights, and we expect Liam to add another successful chapter to their family story."