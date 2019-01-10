Joshua Buatsi ordered to battle Liam Conroy for vacant British light-heavyweight belt

Joshua Buatsi could target the vacant British title in his next fight

Joshua Buatsi has been ordered to battle Liam Conroy for the British light-heavyweight belt after Callum Johnson vacated the title.

The British Boxing Board of Control originally named Buatsi as the next challenger for Johnson in November, but the champion has relinquished the belt, with talks ongoing for a fight against Sean Monaghan in America.

Buatsi halted Renold Quinlan inside two minutes at The O2 last month, bringing up his third successive stoppage victory in the opening round.

2:21 Joshua Buatsi reflects on a ruthless win over Renold Quinlan Joshua Buatsi reflects on a ruthless win over Renold Quinlan

The Olympic bronze medallist holds a nine-fight unbeaten record ahead of a potential clash with Conroy, who stopped Miles Shinkwin to defend his English belt in his last bout in March.

Discussing Johnson's next fight, trainer Joe Gallagher told Sky Sports earlier this month: "If there's a meaningful fight over there for Callum Johnson to get a ranking or a final eliminator for a world-title shot, of course we'll handle that, and we'll give up the British title.

Callum Johnson is set to return to America this year

"But if there's nothing else on the horizon, then we're not going to be giving up the British title, we'll fight Joshua Buatsi instead."