Wladimir Klitschko rubbishes rumours he's set for April comeback

Wladimir Klitschko has ruled out a return to boxing in April

Former world heavyweight champion Wladimir Klitschko says he will not be making a return to boxing.

It was reported that the former WBA, IBF and WBO title holder was set for a shock comeback in April with British heavyweight Dillian Whyte a rumoured opponent.

Klitschko, though, says he has no plans to return and has called reports 'an early April Fools' joke'.

He said on his social media: "I'm all about challenges in life and I do really feel that I "still got it".

Klitschko's final fight was the epic showdown against Anthony Joshua at Wembley in 2017

"Recently many of you contacted me willing to see me making a comeback to the ring this April and I'm thankful to y'all for that.

"However, I need to call such speculation an early April Fools' Day joke."

Klitschko was a unified heavyweight champion from 2006 to 2015

Klitschko's final fight was the epic Wembley encounter with Anthony Joshua which he lost by knockout in the 11th round.

In November, his former manager Bernd Boente denied reports Klitschko was thinking of returning to rematch Joshua.

Klitschko later distanced himself from those comments but he has now shot down all rumours of a comeback.