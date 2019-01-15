Wladimir Klitschko rubbishes rumours he's set for April comeback
By Sky Sports News
Last Updated: 15/01/19 1:25pm
Former world heavyweight champion Wladimir Klitschko says he will not be making a return to boxing.
It was reported that the former WBA, IBF and WBO title holder was set for a shock comeback in April with British heavyweight Dillian Whyte a rumoured opponent.
Klitschko, though, says he has no plans to return and has called reports 'an early April Fools' joke'.
He said on his social media: "I'm all about challenges in life and I do really feel that I "still got it".
"Recently many of you contacted me willing to see me making a comeback to the ring this April and I'm thankful to y'all for that.
"However, I need to call such speculation an early April Fools' Day joke."
Klitschko's final fight was the epic Wembley encounter with Anthony Joshua which he lost by knockout in the 11th round.
In November, his former manager Bernd Boente denied reports Klitschko was thinking of returning to rematch Joshua.
Klitschko later distanced himself from those comments but he has now shot down all rumours of a comeback.