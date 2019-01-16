Toe 2 Toe podcast: Amir Khan, Liam Smith, Conor Benn, Eddie Hearn and more on this week's show

Anna Woolhouse is joined by Spencer Fearon and Liam Smith to bring you the latest news from boxing and answer some of your tweets.

Welcome to the Ringside Toe 2 Toe podcast, an online offering from Sky Sports bringing you the latest news and views from the world of boxing.

Toe 2 Toe is available every week on iTunes and skysports.com. This week, Anna Woolhouse is joined by Spencer Fearon and guests Liam Smith and Joe Gallagher.

We have another packed line-up and you can download the podcast here.

Liam Smith explains why he signed for Matchroom and what he still hopes to achieve as a fighter.

Eddie Hearn admits he's had no response at all from Deontay Wilder's team in negotiations to face Anthony Joshua.

Amir Khan believes Kell Brook's performance against Michael Zerafa pushed him towards the Terence Crawford fight.

Terence Crawford says Amir is a threat to his world title and he cannot take him lightly.

Joe Gallagher looks ahead to 2019 and what it may bring for his busy stable of fighters.

Conor Benn reveals how he would happily fight Josh Kelly now - and has already seen flaws in his British rival.

Lawrence Okolie accepts he must make changes to his fighting style after the Matty Askin victory.

Charles Frankham discusses why he turned pro at 19 and how his family have a strong boxing background.