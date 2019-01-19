Pacquiao vs Broner: Manny Pacquiao and Adrien Broner both made the welterweight limit

Manny Pacquiao and Adrien Broner both made the welterweight limit as they weighed in for their return to the MGM Grand, Las Vegas.

Pacquiao came in lighter than Broner as the elite fighters weighed in ahead of their Las Vegas showdown on Saturday.

'Pac-Man', the WBO welterweight champion, tipped the scales at 146lbs dead with the controversial challenger Broner eight ounces heavier at 146.5lbs at the MGM Grand, Grand Garden.

Pacquiao will be boxing at the iconic venue for the first time in two years and with Freddie Roach back in his corner, the future Hall of Famer smiled throughout the event and believes beating Broner will prove that age is just a number.

"I am happy to be back here and happy to be fighting tomorrow night," he told Showtime.

"It is just a number. I have turned 40 but I still feel young and tomorrow I have something to prove - that I can still perform now at 40.

"It is my first fight at the age of 40 so I have to prove, Manny Pacquiao is there, still part of boxing."

Broner was roundly booed but vowed to do it for 'the hood'

Broner, who was booed on to the stage by the majority of supporters at the famous venue, went into a 19-second staredown with Pacquiao.

'The Problem' did have some fans present but the 29-year-old promised to upset the odds and take the WBO welterweight title back to Ohio.

"It's a hell of an opportunity and as I said before I ain't just doing this for me, I am doing this s*** for the hood," he said.

"Of course, after I win tomorrow, I will be a legend overnight."

