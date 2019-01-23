Anthony Joshua to decide next opponent this weekend as talks continue with three opponents

Anthony Joshua will make "big decisions" this weekend as negotiations continue with a three-man shortlist of opponents for his next world heavyweight title fight.

Britain's unified champion is expected to finalise his next bout after a meeting on Friday with promoter Eddie Hearn, who has made offers to Dillian Whyte and Tyson Fury, while American Jarrell Miller is yet to discuss terms.

A rematch with Whyte or a blockbuster British battle with Fury would be staged at Wembley, which is booked for April 13, or Joshua could instead make a US debut against New Yorker Miller at Madison Square Garden in May or June.

"I think we'll decide this week, but whether we let you know is another story," Hearn told Sky Sports News.

"There's three guys that are interested in the fight - and that's Fury, Whyte and Jarrell Miller. If it's Miller, it will be at Madison Square Garden in New York. If it's the other guys it's going to be at Wembley.

I'm going to see him on Friday night, sit down with him and go through exactly where we're at. We'll be making some big decisions this weekend. Eddie Hearn

"Everyone is stopping me in the street saying 'what's next?' It's frustrating, because some want the fight, and some don't want the fight. I feel as though he's putting together some great offers for these guys and we need to decide soon.

"Joshua is already in camp. He keeps himself in training all the time. He's waiting on the news. I'm going to see him on Friday night, sit down with him and go through exactly where we're at. We'll be making some big decisions this weekend."

Hearn ruled Deontay Wilder out of a fight against Joshua earlier this week after communication broke down between both teams, and is yet to make progress while discussing a deal with Whyte or Fury.

"There's been no official offer to Jarrell Miller yet, there's been offers to all the other guys," he said. "Some have been improved, some we're stuck at, some are open to negotiations. The hard thing is the lack of feedback. It's all very well saying no, but tell us what you don't like about it.

"Deontay Wilder, total radio silence. I don't think he even wants to touch this fight. Fury I believe wants the fight, and same with Dillian, but we have to get the feedback to say 'we don't like this offer, we want this, or we want that,' and no-one's really doing that - which is worrying - to tell you that they actually want the fight.

"No one is pushing. We're the ones continually making offers, improving offers, making phone calls, text messages and emails.

"End of this weekend, we've really got to start pulling the trigger."