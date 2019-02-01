Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez's middleweight unification clash with Daniel Jacobs is live on Sky Sports

Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez's middleweight unification clash with Daniel Jacobs will be shown live on Sky Sports.

The Mexican star defends his WBC and WBA belts against IBF champion Jacobs on May 4, with a venue to be announced, as Alvarez moves back down a division after stopping Rocky Fielding to claim the WBA 'regular' super-middleweight title in December.

Jacobs secured the IBF belt with a split decision win over Sergiy Derevyanchenko in October and will battle another of the biggest names at 160lbs after pushing Gennady Golovkin all the way in a unanimous decision defeat in 2017.

I have no doubt that I will be victorious and that I'll be one step away from becoming the undisputed middleweight world champion. Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez

Ahead of his next fight on the weekend of Cinco de Mayo, Alvarez said: "I will unify my middleweight titles against Daniel Jacobs on one of the two most important dates that belong to me.

"I have no doubt that I will be victorious and that I'll be one step away from becoming the undisputed middleweight world champion."

0:55 'Canelo' Alvarez showed his class while stopping Rocky Fielding in the third round 'Canelo' Alvarez showed his class while stopping Rocky Fielding in the third round

Jacobs has racked up three victories since losing his WBA belt to Golovkin and remains confident that he can become the top fighter in a stellar weight class.

"This is the opportunity I have been waiting for. The opportunity to achieve greatness inside the ring," said Jacobs.

Daniel Jacobs is considered the top middleweight in America

"It's been nearly four years since Canelo has faced an American challenger. It's going to be a huge event where I believe I will cement myself as the best middleweight in the division."