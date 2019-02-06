Toe 2 Toe podcast: Dillian Whyte, George Groves, Joshua Buatsi and Fabio Wardley on this week's show
Last Updated: 06/02/19 5:16pm
This week, Anna Woolhouse and Andy Clarke are joined by heavyweight guest Fabio Wardley.
Dillian Whyte explains why Anthony Joshua rematch has not been made and who he wants to fight instead.
Fabio Wardley reveals his unconventional start to boxing and what he hopes to achieve as a professional.
Eddie Hearn discusses Ted Cheeseman's brave defeat to European champion Sergio Garcia on Saturday.
Joshua Buatsi looks ahead to his British title fight against Liam Conroy - and says it is a crucial step in his career.
George Groves reflects on his decision to retire from boxing and a career that had plenty of drama.
US Round-up: Michelle Joy Phelps has all the latest news on Wilder Fury II, Kovalev and Golovkin.
