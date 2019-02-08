Anthony Crolla says Vasyl Lomachenko is not unbeatable as he awaits news on world title fight

Vasyl Lomachenko is set to announce his next opponent

Anthony Crolla insists Vasyl Lomachenko has not become "unbeatable" as the Mancunian waits to find out whether he will challenge the Ukrainian star.

Lomachenko's planned unification clash with Richard Commey has been put on hold after the Ghanaian suffered a hand injury in last weekend's IBF title win over Isa Chaniev, which could leave Crolla next in line for the WBA and WBO lightweight champion, who had been due to return on April 12.

A scheduled purse bid for the potential Lomachenko-Crolla fight has been pushed back until next Wednesday, with the 32-year-old eager to receive his mandatory WBA lightweight title shot.

Anthony Crolla defeated Daud Yordan to become WBA mandatory challenger

"I think a lot depends on news in the next day or two about Richard Commey," Crolla told Sky Sports.

"The unification has been agreed between Vasyl Lomachenko and Commey, but he hurt his knuckle in that fight.

"If that's the case, then I think that me and Vasyl Lomachenko will fight first. I'm just waiting on news now, like everyone else.

Lomachenko holds WBA and WBO belts at lightweight

"Listen, there's no doubt he's a special fighter, but he's very unorthodox, so how do you study, how do you come up with a gameplan for a fighter like that?

"But like every other fighter, we'll watch as many fights as possible. We're lucky with Lomachenko, there's so much footage on him. He does a lot of things very well, but we think we can do well to unsettle him, and cause a huge upset."

Since an early defeat to Orlando Salido, a string of highly-rated opponents have been overcome by Lomachenko, who is widely recognised as one of the best pound-for-pound boxers.

But Crolla insists every fighter has vulnerabilities and the former WBA title holder is not daunted by the prospect of facing a three-weight world champion

"I believe that I can win a world title again, and these are the kind of fights that I'm in it for. This is the biggest fight that can be made out there for me.

There are weaknesses there that we see and we're going to try and capitalise on. Anthony Crolla

"I've earned it, it's not like I've been given this shot. Since losing my title to Jorge Linares, I've come back and had three solid wins. I've not won the lottery or not won a raffle to fight Vasyl Lomachenko, so I'm looking forward to it and I'm loving training as I'm get older.

"No man is unbeatable. It's been proven with Lomachenko. He lost early on in his career.

"Don't get me wrong, I think Salido knew what he was doing. He got away with a bit more than roughing him up, hit him low all night and missed the weight. Whether he tried to make the weight or not, I'm not sure.

"But no man is unbeatable, and that's proven there. Don't get me wrong, he's improved so much I believe since then as a professional. It was always a very big challenge to win a world title in your second fight, but he's that kind of fighter. But there are weaknesses there that we see and we're going to try and capitalise on."