Dillian Whyte and Dominic Breazeale ordered to fight by WBC

Dillian Whyte and Dominic Breazeale have been ordered to fight by the WBC for an interim heavyweight title.

Both Whyte and Breazeale have suffered the only defeat of their career to IBF, WBA and WBO world champion Anthony Joshua and victory for either would put them in contention for a world title shot.

The pair failed to agree terms when talks were held over a potential bout last year, but with a shot at Deontay Wilder's WBC title likely to be at stake this time around, there is plenty of motivation to make the fight.

Whyte took to his Twitter account shortly after the WBC released a statement, expressing apparent excitement at the announcement.

Yeahhhhhhh boyyyyyyy awwwwww snapppppppp https://t.co/P8v8qiEaVg — Dillian Whyte (@DillianWhyte) February 12, 2019

The 30-year-old lifted his standing in the heavyweight division with victories over Lucas Browne, Joseph Parker and Derek Chisora in 2018.

Whyte had been in negotiations for a rematch with Joshua at Wembley, but both now appear set to pursue other options.

Promoter Eddie Hearn has said Joshua facing Jarrell Miller in New York in June is a "strong possibility", and now Whyte also looks set to take on an American opponent.

Breazeale had established himself as mandatory challenger for Wilder's WBC belt, but his countryman is expected to face Tyson Fury in a rematch after their December draw.

Joshua knocked out Whyte in December 2015, and beat Breazeale by the same method six months later, but both men have responded well to defeat.

Breazeale has strung together three victories to boast a record of 20-1-KO18, while Whyte has won on nine occasions to improve his overall record to 25-1-KO18.