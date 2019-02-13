James DeGale to consider retirement after Chris Eubank Jr. fight

James DeGale will consider retirement after his fight with Chris Eubank Jr. on February 23.

The 33-year-old will face Eubank Jr. at London's O2 Arena on February 23, and could then end his decorated career regardless of the outcome.

"I'm going to get this good win," the Olympic gold medallist said. "After this good win I'll maybe knock it on the head. I don't know.

"I could go on to have another three or four fights; I'm not too sure. I'm in a good position where I'm happy and content in what I've done with my career. I've left my mark. I'm sitting nice. I've always said I'm taking every fight as it comes.

James DeGale and Chris Eubank Jr. face off

"The hunger and desire hasn't been stronger. I've been training for this fight for a long, long time. Mentally I'm ready; physically I'm ready, I'm healthy. There's a lot of questions hanging over this fight as well, but the main one is how much have I got left? Am I declining, am I shot? We'll see."

DeGale's long-time rival George Groves announced his retirement last month, meaning DeGale will never get the chance to avenge his narrow points defeat to Groves in 2011.

Groves had questioned whether his decision would affect DeGale's motivation and it is clear a degree of enmity still exists between the pair.

George Groves beat DeGale via split decision in 2011

Asked how he felt about Groves retiring, DeGale said: "I didn't feel anything. I didn't even think about it.

"I'm concentrating on my fight and what I want to do. I don't care about George Groves' career; he's retired. He thought it was the right time to get out of it and he's knocked it on the head.

"But George Groves is a doughnut; he is not a nice person. I saw an interview where he said he announced his retirement then to demoralise me, and to flatten me. What kind of person does that? He's a weirdo."