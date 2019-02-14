Filip Hrgovic signs co-promotional deal with Matchroom Boxing and Team Sauerland

Flip Hrgovic has teamed up with Matchroom Boxing

Filip Hrgovic has signed a co-promotional deal with Matchroom Boxing and Team Sauerland, with his future fights to be shown live on Sky Sports.

The Rio 2016 Olympic Bronze Medallist is already ranked in the WBA top 10 after blasting his way to seven wins, including five knockouts, since the Croatian's professional debut in September 2017.

Hrgovic claimed the WBC international title with a stunning third-round knockout of Amir Mansour and has also racked up a points win over former world title challenger Kevin Johnson.

The 26-year-old is delighted to be teaming up with Eddie Hearn's Matchroom Boxing, alongside his current promoter Team Sauerland.

The Croatian heavyweight has earned a world ranking after just seven fights

"I am very happy and honoured that my promoter Team Sauerland will be working with Matchroom Boxing, Sky Sports and DAZN to deliver me big fights as I continue my world title quest," said Hrgovic.

"This will be great for my career and proves I am one of the best prospects in the business.

"My goal is to become world champion and to hold all the belts in the heavyweight division. I know to be the best, I will have to beat the best, and as I proven so far in my professional career, I am willing to fight any heavyweight out there.

"I look forward to being involved in huge fights all around the world and showing boxing fans what Filip Hrgovic can do."

Everyone in the sport knows what a threat this man is and he is already willing to jump in big fights at such an early stage in his career. Eddie Hearn

Matchroom Boxing boss Eddie Hearn said: "I'm excited to team up with Kalle and Nisse to work on an exceptional young heavyweight in Filip Hrgovic.

"Everyone in the sport knows what a threat this man is, and he is already willing to jump in big fights at such an early stage in his career. Fans will get to watch Filip all over the world, competing in all major fight cities - don't blink!"