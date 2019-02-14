Joshua vs Miller: Jarrell 'Big Baby' Miller warns Anthony Joshua to expect painful shock in New York

0:58 Jarrell 'Big Baby' Miller sends warning to Anthony Joshua ahead of world heavyweight title fight on June 1, live on Sky Sports Box Office Jarrell 'Big Baby' Miller sends warning to Anthony Joshua ahead of world heavyweight title fight on June 1, live on Sky Sports Box Office

Jarrell Miller says Anthony Joshua has never fought anyone like him after the 300lb New Yorker was confirmed as the next challenger for Britain’s heavyweight star.

The unified world champion will defend his WBA 'super' IBF and WBO belts against 'Big Baby' Miller at Madison Square Garden in New York on June 1, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

AJ's US Debut on Box Office

Joshua is making his American debut in Miller's home city

Joshua has comfortably overcome his previous 22 opponents, but Miller insists his formidable size, strength and refined skills will pose fresh problems to the undefeated 29-year-old.

"Of course not, never," said Miller, when asked if he could be compared to previous fights.

"I'm a guy that's actually bigger than him. AJ has an inch or so in height, that's about it, but activity and boxing IQ, good head movement and defence.

That's the main goal - run him over. I'm not playing no games with AJ. Jarrell Miller

"I can throw a lot of punches and have a heart of 10 lions. I'm totally different.

"That's the main goal - run him over. I'm not playing no games with AJ. There's no way to prepare for me. There's no right way for preparing for a person like me."

The Brooklyn-born fighter has drawn parallels between his fight with Joshua and Mike Tyson's destructive 1996 knockout win over Frank Bruno in Las Vegas.

Miller was raised in the same area of New York as Mike Tyson

"Like a Frank Bruno, he came in, he looked good, and got flattened," said Miller.

"Tune in. 'Big Baby' Miller is not just the American champ, he's the English champ, he's the people's champ.

"If you want entertainment, you're going to get it, and this is a fight you need to see."

Watch Anthony Joshua defend his world heavyweight titles against Jarrell Miller at Madison Square Garden in New York on June 1, live on Sky Sports Box Office.