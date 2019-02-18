Nicola Adams forced to postpone first world title fight due to injury

Nicola Adams must wait longer for first world title fight

Nicola Adams has been forced to postpone her WBO flyweight title fight against Arely Mucino after suffering an injury in training.

Britain's amateur star had been preparing to challenge WBO champion Mucino in her first world title bout at London's Royal Albert Hall on March 8.

But this injury setback for Adams will mean the fight is rescheduled for later in the year.

The 36-year-old revealed her frustration on social media

She tweeted: "I'm devastated to have had to withdraw from my world title fight at the Royal Albert Hall on the 8th March due to injury.

"My focus now is to recover as soon as possible so I can bring home that belt!"

Adams has racked up five victories since turning professional in April 2017 following a glittering amateur record, which featured two Olympic gold medals.

Arely Mucino is the current WBO flyweight champion

Mucino is vastly more experienced in the paid ranks, having claimed 27 wins, with three defeats and one draw during her 10-year career.

The Mexican has made one defence of the belt after claiming it with a majority decision win over compatriot Monserrat Alarcon last February.