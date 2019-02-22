Callum Smith and Oleksandr Usyk targeted for US double-header, says Eddie Hearn

Callum Smith is targeting an appearance on the same American card as Oleksandr Usyk, promoter Eddie Hearn has explained.

The unbeaten pair each won their versions of the World Boxing Super Series last year - Smith at super-middleweight and Usyk at cruiserweight.

They are now seeking a major opportunity for their next fights and Hearn, who represents them both, told Sky Sports: "I want a double-header with Usyk and Smith - the two WBSS winners and the two Ring magazine champions on the same card."

Callum Smith holds aloft the Muhammad Ali trophy

Oleksandr Usyk raises his trophy after winning the WBSS

Usyk owns every major belt in his current division and plans to debut at heavyweight in the United States, with Alexander Povetkin a potential opponent. WBA champion Smith could defend his gold for the first time on the same night.

Asked if Smith would next fight in his home city of Liverpool, Hearn said: "Unlikely. He has got the level where we have to pay him substantial money. May in Chicago or June [in New York] are options before coming back and fighting in a big fight.

"Billy Joe Saunders has moved up to super-middle. Also Chris Eubank Jr vs James DeGale - he could fight one of those guys in the autumn."

A fight on Anthony Joshua's Sky Sports Box Office undercard was also mooted but Hearn said: "We'd like him to be on the June 1 card - whether that's possible I don't know."

Angry AJ may be bad news for Big Baby

'Big Baby wants to rattle Joshua'

0:22 Anthony Joshua and Jarrell 'Big Baby' Miller came head to head and there was no love lost Anthony Joshua and Jarrell 'Big Baby' Miller came head to head and there was no love lost

Smith knocked out George Groves in the World Boxing Super Series final to become a world champion for the first time. Months later Usyk, already a WBSS winner, beat Tony Bellew.

Smith's dream of fighting at Anfield then fell through, in part because the high-profile opponents that he mentioned such as Andre Ward were not available.

WBO light-heavyweight Sergey Kovalev would, however, welcome Smith stepping up a division.

Kovalev's promoter Kathy Duva told Sky Sports earlier this month: "The contenders should all line up and he will take them one at a time. It's refreshing to see a young champion (Smith) who is willing to challenge himself.

Smith knocked out George Groves in the WBSS final

"I know that Sergey respects that and so do I. That's what boxing should be about."

Usyk, meanwhile, could find himself as the WBO mandatory challenger to Anthony Joshua by next year.

"I see that fight happening in spring 2020," said Hearn.

Watch Anthony Joshua defend his world heavyweight titles against Jarrell Miller at Madison Square Garden in New York on June 1, live on Sky Sports Box Office.