Rios vs Soto: Brandon Rios hopes win over Humberto Soto will secure another world title fight

Brandon Rios hopes victory over Humberto Soto will earn another major title fight as 'Bam Bam' tries to fulfil a promise to his daughter to become a world champion again.

The former WBA lightweight title holder faces Soto in Tijuana, Mexico in the early hours of Sunday morning at super-welterweight, live on Sky Sports, with both fighters battling to preserve their ambitions.

Rios returned with a stoppage win over Ramon Alvarez in November, and has vowed to prove himself at the top level once more.

"My main target is to get a title shot," said Rios. "Not only the reason why, is because I promised my little girl. She does karate. I told her, if you become a black belt, you give me that title. When I become a champion again, I give you my belt.

"We made that promise, and I don't want to break her heart, so that's why I want to be a champion again before I retire. I keep my word.

"Every day, I kid you not, she says 'Dad, remember you promised me?' Every day. I come to the gym today, she's asking me if I'm bringing back a title. That's 100 per cent my drive.

"You know what, it could be soon. It could be my next fight, who knows with Eddie Hearn. For now I'm just concentrating on this guy. I'm ready for whatever falls next."

Soto has held world titles in two divisions, earning the respect of Rios, who is expecting a hard-fought encounter.

"It's going to be a great fight," said Rios. "Soto comes to fight, very talented, and very skilful. He's a big counter puncher.

Humberto Soto (right) is highly regarded by Rios

"Then you've got myself, 'Bam Bam', who comes to brawl and always gives the fans a good show, but what always makes a perfect fight is a counter and a brawler.

"There's always going to be punches thrown, always something going to happen."

