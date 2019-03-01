JD NXTGEN: Jordan Gill hopes victory will propel him towards world-class fighters at featherweight

Jordan Gill faces Emmanuel Dominguez on Saturday night, live on Sky Sports

Jordan Gill hopes victory over Emmanuel Dominguez will put him in contention with world-class rivals after he successfully made the weight for Saturday's fight.

The unbeaten featherweight will break into the WBA's top 15 if he defeats Dominguez to claim the WBA international title on Saturday's JD NXTGEN bill in Peterborough, live on Sky Sports.

Gill comfortably made the 9st limit, tipping the scales at 8st 13lbs 6oz, with his Mexican opponent coming it at 8st 13lbs 7oz, and the talented contender is eager to prove he belongs at a higher level.

"The fight is for the WBA 'international' title, so a win gets me a top-15 world ranking, and obviously the world is your oyster," Gill told Sky Sports.

Gill believes victory over the Mexican could earn a big-name fight

"I'm only 24, there's many options for me. I could go the European route and fight Kiko Martinez, who is a former world champion.

"There's Ryan Walsh for the British, there's other top-15 ranked world fighters, and obviously the world champions like Can Xu from China. That would be a great fight."

Anthony Sims Jr can showcase his skills on JD NXTGEN bill

Exciting American Anthony Sims Jr returns to action on the undercard, seeking to extend his unbeaten record to 18 wins against Argentine Mateo Damian Veron.

Richard Riakporhe was inside the cruiserweight mark at 14st 2lbs 8oz for his crunch clash with Belfast's Tommy McCarthy, who came in at 14st 2lbs.

Richard Riakporhe takes on Tommy McCarthy at cruiserweight

Leigh Woods targets the Commonwealth featherweight title that was vacated by Gill, weighing in at 8st 13lbs 8oz, with Ghana's Abraham Osei Bonsu also inside the limit at 8st 12lbs 9oz.

Watch Jordan Gill against Emmanuel Dominguez, with Richard Riakporhe vs Tommy McCarthy and Anthony Sims Jr also on JD NXTGEN bill in Peterborough on Saturday, from 7pm on Sky Sports Action.