JD NXTGEN: Jordan Gill hopes victory will propel him towards world-class fighters at featherweight
Watch Saturday's JD NXTGEN bill from 7pm on Sky Sports Action
By Richard Damerell
Last Updated: 01/03/19 2:54pm
Jordan Gill hopes victory over Emmanuel Dominguez will put him in contention with world-class rivals after he successfully made the weight for Saturday's fight.
The unbeaten featherweight will break into the WBA's top 15 if he defeats Dominguez to claim the WBA international title on Saturday's JD NXTGEN bill in Peterborough, live on Sky Sports.
Live Fight Night
March 2, 2019, 7:00pm
Live on
Gill comfortably made the 9st limit, tipping the scales at 8st 13lbs 6oz, with his Mexican opponent coming it at 8st 13lbs 7oz, and the talented contender is eager to prove he belongs at a higher level.
"The fight is for the WBA 'international' title, so a win gets me a top-15 world ranking, and obviously the world is your oyster," Gill told Sky Sports.
"I'm only 24, there's many options for me. I could go the European route and fight Kiko Martinez, who is a former world champion.
"There's Ryan Walsh for the British, there's other top-15 ranked world fighters, and obviously the world champions like Can Xu from China. That would be a great fight."
Exciting American Anthony Sims Jr returns to action on the undercard, seeking to extend his unbeaten record to 18 wins against Argentine Mateo Damian Veron.
Richard Riakporhe was inside the cruiserweight mark at 14st 2lbs 8oz for his crunch clash with Belfast's Tommy McCarthy, who came in at 14st 2lbs.
Leigh Woods targets the Commonwealth featherweight title that was vacated by Gill, weighing in at 8st 13lbs 8oz, with Ghana's Abraham Osei Bonsu also inside the limit at 8st 12lbs 9oz.
Watch Jordan Gill against Emmanuel Dominguez, with Richard Riakporhe vs Tommy McCarthy and Anthony Sims Jr also on JD NXTGEN bill in Peterborough on Saturday, from 7pm on Sky Sports Action.