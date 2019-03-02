Jordan Gill stops Emmanuel Dominguez in third round on JD NXTGEN bill in Peterborough

Jordan Gill halted Emmanuel Dominguez on JD NXTGEN bill

Jordan Gill sealed a ruthless stoppage win over Emmanuel Dominguez and then called for a European title fight.

The 24-year-old featherweight made short work of Dominguez, dropping and stopping the Mexican to claim the WBA international title on the JD NXTGEN bill in Peterborough.

Victory earned a WBA top 15 spot for Gill, who voiced his desire for another step-up in class, targeting a fight with Kiko Martinez for the European belt.

Gill showed off his hand speed from the start

Gill had displayed his classy skills from the opening bell, switching his hooks from head to body, and then slipping out of range with his smooth footwork.

There was more spite in Gill's work in the second round as Dominguez was wobbled by a fierce flurry of punches, and then lurched around the ring after being caught by a crisp shot before the bell.

Dominguez was forced to the canvas in the third round

Gill would finish the fight in the third, quickly blasting Dominguez to the canvas, and he was bundled over again as the home favourite sensed the end was near.

With Dominguez struggling to stay upright, Gill sent him back to his knees, and the referee stepped in after another barrage of shots.