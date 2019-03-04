Frank Bruno treated in hospital after contracting pneumonia

Frank Bruno is recovering from pneumonia

British boxing great Frank Bruno will "need a few weeks rest" after contracting pneumonia.

Bruno's agent Dave Davies confirmed Bruno had been taken to hospital in Banbury, making his diagnosis public knowledge after receiving messages of concern for his client.

The 57-year-old, a former WBC world heavyweight champion, is reported to have been taken ill over the weekend.

"Just to advise as we are getting calls - Frank has contracted pneumonia," Davies wrote on Bruno's Twitter feed.

"We must say a big thank you to the staff of the Horton General Hospital in Banbury who have treated him. He now needs a few weeks rest."

Hundreds of people have already offered their well-wishes to Bruno in response to the social media message.

Bruno compiled a 40-5 record in his 14-year professional boxing career, winning the WBC title in what turned out to be his penultimate fight against Oliver McCall and finishing 38 of his victories by knockout.

He would eventually retire after suffering an eye injury when beaten by Mike Tyson in March 1996, the second time he had challenged 'Iron Mike', the dominant heavyweight of his era.

Bruno won his first 20 professional bouts before losing to James "Bonecrusher" Smith, with his only other defeats coming against Lennox Lewis and Tim Witherspoon.