Toe 2 Toe podcast: Tony Bellew, Luke Campbell, David Allen and Carl Froch are on this week's show

Anna Woolhouse is joined by Andy Clarke and Luke Campbell to bring you the latest news from boxing and answer some of your tweets.

Welcome to the Ringside Toe 2 Toe podcast, an online offering from Sky Sports bringing you the latest news and views from the world of boxing.

Toe 2 Toe is available every week on iTunes and skysports.com. This week Anna Woolhouse and Andy Clarke are joined by Luke Campbell

This week the podcast features:

Luke Campbell admits he is playing a waiting game as Mikey Garcia's WBC mandatory.

Carl Froch believes James DeGale made the right decision to retire and insists he would have beaten him in the ring.

Jordan Gill reflects on his victory over Emmanuel Dominguez and targets a fight with Kiko Martinez next

Callum Johnson looks ahead to Saturday's fight with Sean Monaghan and says the U.S fans are in for another treat

Tony Bellew reveals he has given Anthony Fowler advice on how to win the mind games with Scott Fitzgerald

Dave Allen says watching Lucas Browne's 'warm-up' fight last weekend was a very uncomfortable experience