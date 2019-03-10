Shawn Porter retains WBC welterweight title with split decision win over Yordenis Ugas

Shawn Porter defeated Yordenis Ugas on points in WBC title fight

Shawn Porter received a scare as he retained his WBC welterweight title with a split decision victory over Yordenis Ugas in California.

The WBC champion was hampered by a cut over his right eye and hit the canvas in the final round, but referee Jack Reiss ruled it a slip and the American kept his belt with scores of 116-112 and 115-113, while the third judge scored it 117-111 for the Cuban challenger.

In a cagey encounter, Porter was forced to patiently look for openings as he traded jabs and right hands with Yugas.

Both fighters did explode into action in the fifth, exchanging punches from close range, but the pace dropped in the following rounds as Yugas kept Porter at bay with his busy jab.

Ugas was unhappy with the scorecards from two judges

After sustaining his cut in the 10th, Porter became more aggressive and landed a big left hook in the 11th, but Yugas felt he should have been awarded a knockdown in the last, reacting with disbelief when the scorecards were announced.

"There's no doubt about it, I was robbed tonight," said Ugas. "After the first round, I figured him out and dominated the fight.

"He had no answer when I was pushing him back. I dominated the fight in my opinion."

The WBC champion celebrates with his father and trainer Kenny Porter

But Porter insists he deserved the verdict and stayed on course for unification fights with WBA king Keith Thurman, IBF champion Errol Spence Jr and WBO title holder Terence Crawford.

"We fought a good smart fight tonight," said Porter. "I was consistent and I thought we won a majority of the rounds.

"We got the win, we're still champion and we're looking forward to what is next."