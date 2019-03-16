Luke Campbell stops Adrian Yung in five rounds

0:59 Luke Campbell proved he is worthy of a world title shot this year by impressively beating Adrian Yung with a fifth-round stoppage Luke Campbell proved he is worthy of a world title shot this year by impressively beating Adrian Yung with a fifth-round stoppage

Luke Campbell kept himself on track for a world title after securing an impressive fifth round TKO of Adrian Yung in Philadelphia on Friday night.

Campbell, the mandatory challenger to Mikey Garcia's WBC lightweight crown, handed the experienced Mexican his first stoppage defeat in 33 fights to keep alive his dream of becoming world champion by the end of the year.

Yung started the opening round on the front foot but Campbell threw the more accurate shots and caught his opponent towards the end of the round.

The Mexican, who had stopped 20 of his previous opponents, landed a decent body shot at the start of the second, but the former Olympic champion refused to panic and continued to pick his shots.

Southpaw Campbell planted his feet firmly at the start of the third and hurt the Mexican with a body shot before beginning to target the head.

Thank you Philly, now it’s time for titles 💥 pic.twitter.com/jKqfnExhft — Luke Campbell MBE (@luke11campbell) March 16, 2019

Round four saw Yung miss with some wild punches before Campbell forced a count with a huge left hook which drew blood from a cut around the Mexican's right eye.

Campbell landed a huge left hook in the fifth, backed his man up into the corner and followed up with a flurry of punches to force the referee to intervene.