Edwards vs Moreno: Joshua Buatsi says British title win should make him No 1 in domestic division

Joshua Buatsi aims to prove himself as Britain's best light-heavyweight

Joshua Buatsi says victory over Liam Conroy in their British title fight should confirm his status as the No 1 light-heavyweight in the domestic division.

The 26-year-old targets the Lonsdale belt in his 10th fight as he takes on Conroy on the undercard for Charlie Edwards' WBC title fight against Angel Moreno at the Copper Box Arena on Saturday night, live on Sky Sports.

Live Fight Night Live on

Former world title challenger Callum Johnson and fellow Londoner Anthony Yarde are also part of an exciting 175lbs weight class, but Buatsi intends to show that he belongs above his rivals.

Unless you've got that belt and you're in that division, don't talk about anything else. Joshua Buatsi

"I think solely whoever is British champion at the time, unless someone has got a world title - that makes you No 1 in the country," Buatsi told Sky Sports.

"On March 23, that's what I'm fighting for, that's what I will be getting.

"Once I have that belt, I don't want to hear anything from anyone. Unless you've got that belt and you're in that division, don't talk about anything else.

"Unless you're a world champion, then I'll hear you, but if you're not, it's obvious who is No 1."

Yarde is mandatory challenger for WBO champion Sergey Kovalev, although Buatsi is unsure whether he will take the step up in class at this stage of his career.

Anthony Yarde is mandatory challenger for Sergey Kovalev's WBO belt

"I think he would only fight Kovalev if his team felt this was the right time," said Buatsi. "I don't think it would be any time soon for them to fight Kovalev.

"If they do, it means that they feel like their man is ready, and Kovalev is about 37 now. It might be the right time.

"Timing is important, even Yarde says that, and it is important. If it were to happen in the next month or two, it may be too early for him, but next few months, a year down the line, it might be the right time."

Asked to pick a winner, he added: "Now? I still give it to Kovalev. He's old, but he's very experienced, and he can still punch."

1:49 Buatsi and Conroy have already gone head to head before British title battle Buatsi and Conroy have already gone head to head before British title battle

With two unbeaten records, and a string of stoppages, Buatsi can understand the constant speculation about a fight with Yarde, and remains confident that he would settle their rivalry with an emphatic victory.

"I haven't got a crystal ball, but I would definitely win the fight, hands down," said Buatsi.

"When I'm in there, you have to win. No matter who it is, I have to win. Obviously you take calculated moves and you pick who you fight at what time, so when that fight does happen, if it does happen, I'm 100 per cent sure I'll win.

"We know my style, we know how I fight. It's just how his style can take it, but when it's time to fight, I come all out. I'm not there fiddling about, having a tickle as Tyson Fury says. I'm in there going all out."

Watch Joshua Buatsi against Liam Conroy on the undercard as Charlie Edwards defends WBC title against Angel Moreno, with Lawrence Okolie also on the Copper Box Arena bill, on Saturday, from 7pm on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Action.