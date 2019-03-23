Edwards vs Moreno: Lawrence Okolie unifies the Commonwealth and British cruiserweight titles with a TKO victory over Wadi Camacho

Lawrence Okolie stopped Wadi Camacho to add the Commonwealth cruiserweight title to his British belt on Saturday night at the Copper Box Arena.

Okolie settled a physical encounter after adapting to Camacho's southpaw style to secure a fourth-round TKO victory and extend his professional record to 12 straight wins.

After the pair battled for the centre of the ring in the opener, Okolie landed a stiff right and followed up with a looping left hook to send Camacho to the ropes.

Okolie responded to a ticking off from his trainer by landing a straight right in the second and hurt Camacho with another right before the bell.

For me, staying at British level is pointless, I need to keep pushing and find my level. Lawrence Okolie

Camacho enjoyed success in the third round by landing a decent left and the pair traded blows before Okolie was warned for punching behind the head.

Okolie connected with a huge right in the fourth round, forcing Camacho to take a knee and followed up with another right to prompt the referee's intervention.