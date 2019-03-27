Smith vs Eggington: Liam Smith says Sam Eggington is standing in way of plans to battle another big name

Liam Smith faces Sam Eggington in Liverpool on Saturday night, live on Sky Sports

Liam Smith admits his super-welterweight showdown with Sam Eggington is a "massive chance" to secure another big name fight in the division.

The former WBO champion faces Eggington this Saturday, live on Sky Sports, and is fully aware that his ambitions of another world title fight are on the line at The M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool.

Smith fell short in his attempt to regain the WBO belt, losing on points to Jaime Munguia last July, and knows he needs an emphatic victory over Eggington to keep himself in contention with the top fighters at 154lbs.

Smith knows that Eggington stands in the way of his future plans

"I've got a massive chance to put myself back in the mix, where I want to be, and I've got to impress my home fans," Smith told Sky Sports.

"I haven't boxed in Liverpool in three years. I've got everything to really draw on and make me produce a performance.

"I've had nine fights in there, won nine, so I'm looking forward to this one."

Jarrett Hurd holds WBA and IBF belts, while Tony Harrison is the newly-crowned WBC champion, and a British battle against Kell Brook has also been mentioned for Smith.

Kell Brook has been linked with a future fight against Smith

The 30-year-old signed with Eddie Hearn in January and believes this promotional deal will pave the way for another major fight.

"I think it's quite easy to make matches that I'm looking forward to," said Smith.

"I'm fully focused on Sam Eggington. I've got a point to prove against Sam, but I'm fully confident on beating Sam and I'm excited about what comes after that."

Eggington is also fighting for his own future, having suffered a shock loss to Hassan Mwakinyo in September, and Smith is wary of the threat posed by 'The Savage'.

I'm looking to impress Eddie and make sure he knows it was worthwhile signing me. Liam Smith

"Sam is a game kid, Sam will come to fight," he said. "It's probably a tough fight for me to come into, if you look at it like that. I've had one fight since November 2017, and I'm coming off the back of a loss.

"I've got something to prove, and I'm looking to make a statement. I'm looking to impress Eddie and make sure he knows it was worthwhile signing me."

