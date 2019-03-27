Toe 2 Toe podcast: Shannon Briggs special

16:15 Anna Woolhouse is joined by Andy Clarke and Shannon Briggs to bring you the latest news from boxing and answer some of your tweets. Click here or head to iTunes for the full extended podcast Anna Woolhouse is joined by Andy Clarke and Shannon Briggs to bring you the latest news from boxing and answer some of your tweets. Click here or head to iTunes for the full extended podcast

Welcome to the Ringside Toe 2 Toe podcast, an online offering from Sky Sports bringing you the latest news and views from the world of boxing.

Toe 2 Toe is available every week on iTunes and skysports.com. Shannon Briggs is a special guest this week, joining Anna Woolhouse and Andy Clarke.

You can download the podcast here

It is also available on YouTube, On Demand and Sky Go.

This week the podcast is a Shannon Briggs Special and 'The Cannon' discusses:

Tough Upbringing - growing up on the streets of Brownsville after being made homeless as a child.

Difficult start in boxing - being branded a coward after an early defeat to Darroll Wilson.

George Foreman victory - explains how he was knocked out and then woken up by Foreman's punches.

Vitali Klitschko defeat - recovering from pain.

Comeback - how he was inspired to start again and created the 'Let's Go Champ' mantra.

The podcast also features:

Joshua Buatsi - reflects on winning the British title and says he is already planning his next move

Liam Smith - looks ahead to facing Sam Eggington on Saturday and says it can only be a good fight