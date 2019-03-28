Aaron McKenna inspired by Errol Spence Jr and Terence Crawford as he climbs welterweight rankings

Aaron McKenna seeks another victory on Saturday (Pic courtesy of Valentin Romero)

Aaron McKenna admits he is inspired by star names such as Errol Spence Jr and Terence Crawford as the Irish teenager continues to climb the welterweight rankings.

The unbeaten 19-year-old is targeting his seventh-straight victory when he returns to action against Mexican Loretto Olivas on Saturday at the Fantasy Springs Resort, in Indio, California.

McKenna is part of a stellar weight class, including WBO title holder Crawford, and IBF champion Spence Jr, who retained his belt with a dominant points win over Mikey Garcia earlier this month.

Errol Spence Jr enhanced his reputation with impressive win over Mikey Garcia

"The division right now, it's really hot, so every world champion at the weight are all great boxers," McKenna told Sky Sports.

"That's where I want to be. Once I get to a level, that's the type of people you have to be fighting, if you want to make it to the top.

"All the champions are great, but at the moment, there's two - Spence Jr and Crawford, between them two.

"It was a big task for Garcia to move up two weights, but it was still a great performance from Spence."

Crawford makes the next defence of his WBO belt against Amir Khan in New York on April 20, and McKenna will be watching with interest, having tested his reflexes in sparring sessions with Britain's former world champion.

Amir Khan challenges Terence Crawford for WBO belt in April

"That's going to be a great fight," he said. "It's a 50-50 fight.

"When I sparred Amir Khan last year, he was really, really fast, and he has good boxing skills, so it's going to be an interesting fight."

McKenna resumes his own promising career this weekend, with the teenager eager to deliver another impressive win as he takes another step towards a maiden title fight.

McKenna has stopped four of his six opponents

"In my fights, I like to be aggressive, and I like to make it as exciting as I can for the fans," he said.

"Hopefully I'll get the knockout, but if he's a rugged-type fighter, I can also box. I have a good amateur background, and I can mix it up.

"This year I want to have five or six fights. I want to be kept busy, because I'm always in the gym, and I'm always in shape.

"By the end of the year, or early next year, I want to be fighting for a small belt."