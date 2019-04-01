Kash Ali's licence suspended after David Price bite

0:35 Ali bit David Price in round five and was immediately disqualified by referee Mark Lyson Ali bit David Price in round five and was immediately disqualified by referee Mark Lyson

Kash Ali's licence has been suspended by the British Boxing Board of Control after he was disqualified for biting opponent David Price.

Ali appeared to bite Price twice during their heavyweight clash on the undercard of Liam Smith's super-welterweight win over Sam Eggington on Saturday.

The 27-year-old was officially disqualified by referee Mark Lyson in the fifth round and was forced to leave the ring under protection from security, after being hit by drinks thrown from the crowd at the M&S Bank Arena.

Ali had his purse, estimated to be in the region of £20,000, withheld after the fight and former WBC cruiserweight champion Tony Bellew called on the BBBofC to ban the Birmingham fighter for life.

0:35 Ali bit David Price in round five and was immediately disqualified by referee Mark Lyson Ali bit David Price in round five and was immediately disqualified by referee Mark Lyson

"His bottle went," said Bellew. "He did some disgusting things that have no place in a boxing ring.

"He bit him not once, not twice, he bit him four times and the referee saw him twice; he's a disgrace, he shouldn't be allowed back in a boxing ring."

Ali is expected to face a hearing in front of the Board of Control's Central Council on April 13.