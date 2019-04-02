Boxing News

Vinny Mitchell dies aged 31: Boxing world pays tribute

Tributes have poured in for Vinny Mitchell, the brother of former world title challenger Kevin Mitchell, who has died aged 31.

Vinny, of Dagenham, built a 12-1 professional record himself between 2007 and 2010.

The boxing world has come together to send condolences to his family after his death on Monday.

Adam Smith, Sky Sports' head of boxing

“Everyone at Sky Sports Boxing is deeply saddened by the death of Vinny Mitchell. Vinny featured on a number of our fight nights, often on the same bill as brother Kevin, who we have grown to know so well at Sky Sports. Our deepest sympathies go out to the Mitchell family at this devastating time.”

Vinny Mitchell had a 12-1 pro record

