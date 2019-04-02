Vinny Mitchell dies aged 31: Boxing world pays tribute

Tributes have poured in for Vinny Mitchell, the brother of former world title challenger Kevin Mitchell, who has died aged 31.

Vinny, of Dagenham, built a 12-1 professional record himself between 2007 and 2010.

The boxing world has come together to send condolences to his family after his death on Monday.

So sad to hear the tragic News of Vinny Mitchell I had the pleasure of training him a few years back and he was a true gentleman and a beautiful person and a proud Family Man, My sincere Condolences and Deepest Sympathy Go out to the Family Godbless you all, R.I.P Vinny 🙏🏼 — Peter Sims (@peterjsims1) April 2, 2019

I tried to digest the terrible news of Vinny Mitchell passing all night, but I’m struggling. My brother Gary boxed Vinny a few times when they were kids, now neither are with us. I’m heartbroken. @KevinMitchell6 I love you brother and here for you all. #RIPVINNY — Darren Barker (@DarrenBarker82) April 2, 2019

So sorry to hear about the passing of Vinny Mitchell this evening - All our thoughts are with @KevinMitchell6 and the Mitchell family 🙏 — Eddie Hearn (@EddieHearn) April 1, 2019

Adam Smith, Sky Sports' head of boxing “Everyone at Sky Sports Boxing is deeply saddened by the death of Vinny Mitchell. Vinny featured on a number of our fight nights, often on the same bill as brother Kevin, who we have grown to know so well at Sky Sports. Our deepest sympathies go out to the Mitchell family at this devastating time.”

Devastated to hear the news of vinny Mitchell.. top top lad too. ❤️💙 thoughts an condolences to his family @KevinMitchell6 — Frankie Gavin ₯ (@frankiegavin1) April 1, 2019

The BBBofC are saddened to hear of the passing of Vinny Mitchell. Our condolences go out to all of Vinny's family and friends at this time. — BBBofC (@BBBofC2809) April 2, 2019

Gutted at the passing of Vinny Mitchell.

Heartfelt Condolences to Kevin and the family. @KevinMitchell6 💔R.I.P. 🕊 — Michael Buffer (@Michael_Buffer) April 1, 2019