Scott Fitzgerald reveals five fights he wants at super-welterweight

2:10 Scott Fitzgerald floored Anthony Fowler in the last round to secure a split decision win in Liverpool Scott Fitzgerald floored Anthony Fowler in the last round to secure a split decision win in Liverpool

Scott Fitzgerald has just produced a career-best win over Anthony Fowler, so we asked the self-styled 'Mad Man' to reveal five fights he wants at super-welterweight.

The unbeaten 27-year-old floored Fowler in the last round to seal a dramatic split decision victory in Liverpool on Saturday night.

British champion Ted Cheeseman has been ordered to make the next defence of his title against Fitzgerald, but who else could feature in future plans for the red-hot contender at 154lbs?

Ted Cheeseman

Ted Cheeseman holds the Lonsdale belt

If he's got to face me, get me Ted Cheeseman as soon as you can for that British title. I want it. I'll come to The O2 as soon as possible.

Fitzgerald wants Cheeseman at O2

I want that British title, and I want to take loads of fans to London. Ted is game as hell, but I'm very confident I'm going to rip that belt away from him.

Sergio Garcia

Sergio Garcia defended his European title with a points win over Cheeseman

I just need another 10-12 weeks after Cheeseman, and then give me the Garcia fight, if he's free and available for that European title.

I was ringside for that Cheeseman fight, and it was a really good performance. His jab was class, but I'll tell you who's got a wicked jab, me.

When Cheeseman actually popped the jab, he even put Garcia under pressure. Let me tell you, I won't forget to pop my jab with him, or move my head. I won't be offering up my forehead to punch.

Brian Rose

Before I ever had an amateur fight, I used to go and watch the lads from my gym. He was from up the road in Blackpool, but he was the top boy around the north west. Now I've got the belt, and he wouldn't mind a fight with me.

It’s simple, I will fight any 154 in the world for the right price in 10 minutes, I want the British Title yesterday, if the fight can’t be next, I would love this putting together, he has 1 night left possibly and a Blackpool Preston job could easily get the best out of him 👍🏼 pic.twitter.com/3Yo5fMsEJW — Scott Fitzgerald (@Scottfitz91) April 2, 2019

The Blackpool-Preston thing would help me get more Preston fans involved and interested. The one I would want next - I would love to fight Cheeseman.

Out of the rest, I would probably favour Brian Rose, because I know him and there's that local rivalry.

Anthony Fowler

1:28 Anthony Fowler admitted Fitzgerald deserved victory in Liverpool Anthony Fowler admitted Fitzgerald deserved victory in Liverpool

I was at 50 or 60 per cent for that fight, I had a bad chest infection and an illness, but I would rematch him tomorrow.

He can tell everyone he wants the fight, but I would come out and get him, and I would get him quicker this time, because I learned so much in that fight.

Spike O'Sullivan

Gary 'Spike' O'Sullivan famously kissed Chris Eubank Jr before their fight

I would love a fight with that cool guy from Ireland. Come over here with your mad moustache, and your bald head, and have a scrap with me. If he tried to kiss me beforehand, I'd snog him back.

I know he's exciting and comes for it, and I'm going to learn from that fight. Spike is a game man, who will look me in the eye, and we're both going to be as keen as mustard.